Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of UFP Technologies worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,563,694.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711.85. The trade was a 79.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFPT stock opened at $193.62 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.13 and a 1-year high of $366.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

