Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,494,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares during the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $3,962,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

