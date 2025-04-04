Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 641 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of EQT by 36.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 35,733 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EQT by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in EQT by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in EQT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stephens upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.