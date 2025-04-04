Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 389501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSDL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 54.89%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

