Moog (NYSE:MOG-A) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $169.11 and last traded at $171.75. Approximately 167,498 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $175.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

