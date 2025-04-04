Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Moody’s worth $80,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $988,750,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 92,060.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 612,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,112,000 after acquiring an additional 612,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,131,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,255,000 after acquiring an additional 479,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,708,851,000 after acquiring an additional 416,535 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Moody’s by 510.8% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 422,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,058,000 after purchasing an additional 353,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $481.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.00.

Moody’s Trading Down 6.2 %

Moody’s stock opened at $441.89 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $360.05 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $483.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.54. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.42, for a total value of $138,932.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,601,631.48. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,258 shares of company stock worth $610,936 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.