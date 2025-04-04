Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Raised by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,585,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,054.86. This represents a 68.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

