MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Hope F. Cochran Sells 1,175 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,281.77. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $163.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $387.19. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,328,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,054,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,398,000 after buying an additional 181,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,987,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $189,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

