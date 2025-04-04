MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.15, but opened at $19.66. MINISO Group shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 210,426 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNSO. Hsbc Global Res raised MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MINISO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

MINISO Group Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($2.25). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $646.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.3268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 53.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 9,201,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,300 shares during the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,613,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 554,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 151,364 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,986,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

