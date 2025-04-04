MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 150.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in MicroStrategy by 746.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 979.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.09.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MicroStrategy stock opened at $282.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.31. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total transaction of $158,378.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,952.35. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

