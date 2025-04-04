Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Trimmed by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,792,000 after buying an additional 3,013,162 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 113,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.37.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.