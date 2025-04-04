MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and traded as low as $15.93. MGM China shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 125 shares traded.

MGM China Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

