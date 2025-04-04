MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on April 30th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CIF opened at $1.69 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

