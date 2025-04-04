Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TYL. Barclays raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,477. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TYL opened at $569.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.