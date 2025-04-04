Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,541,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $31.55 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

