Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Realty Income by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after acquiring an additional 166,178 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

