Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,469 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Evergy by 5,983.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

Evergy Stock Down 0.3 %

EVRG stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.45%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

