Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 347.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 42.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Medpace by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 24,362 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 232.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $304.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.09. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.01 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.30.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

