McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Up 1.4% on Analyst Upgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $630.00 to $690.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. McKesson traded as high as $720.00 and last traded at $726.82. Approximately 313,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 846,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $716.93.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.00.

Get McKesson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCK

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 109.0% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $631.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.