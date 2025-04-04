McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 1.9% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.7 %

MKC stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

