Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 213,891 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,291,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,891 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.37% of Equitable worth $202,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 20.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 153,457 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,117,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after acquiring an additional 148,180 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,939,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,536,349.35. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,411.76. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,332 shares of company stock worth $5,364,610 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.23. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

