Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,569,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,737 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.19% of Graphic Packaging worth $259,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 83,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 920.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,176,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,011 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 338,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,268,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $26.16 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

