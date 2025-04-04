Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $279.19 Million Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,123,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 714,277 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.77% of SLM worth $279,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SLM by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SLM by 489.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

SLM opened at $27.37 on Friday. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,166.91. The trade was a 48.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

