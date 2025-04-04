Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $275.92 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,811 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.53% of Public Storage worth $275,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.73.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $294.58 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.31 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.89%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

