Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $249.29 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,860 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.42% of Digital Realty Trust worth $249,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $140.74 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.87, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

