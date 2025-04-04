Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $175.36 Million Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.64% of NICE worth $175,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NICE by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in NICE by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $150.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.02. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.19 and a fifty-two week high of $256.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

