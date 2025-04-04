Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 99,311 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,311 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.88% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $222,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BJ opened at $118.65 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.81 and a 12-month high of $118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 14,192 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $1,669,546.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,933.32. This trade represents a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock worth $5,148,708 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

