Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.03 and last traded at $50.34, with a volume of 4170097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius Research raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,268. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Marvell Technology by 23.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 76,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 111 Capital bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Thoma Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

