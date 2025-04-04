Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Stock Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL). In a filing disclosed on April 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Markel Group stock on March 6th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 3/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 3/10/2025.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,828.18 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,417.65 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,870.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,736.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,702.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,446,902.40. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 178.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,893,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,142,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

