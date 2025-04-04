Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.01 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

