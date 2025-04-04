Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.78, with a volume of 71009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDI

Major Drilling Group International Stock Down 5.8 %

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65.

(Get Free Report)

Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.