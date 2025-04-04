Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.78, with a volume of 71009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.58.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services.
