Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 334393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Johnson Rice cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros bought 2,500 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at $19,676,802.60. The trade was a 0.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,410,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,709 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $18,120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,396,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,559,000 after acquiring an additional 667,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,653,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after acquiring an additional 636,049 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $13,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

