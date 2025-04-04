Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 99.60 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 99.60 ($1.28), with a volume of 181356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.30).

Macfarlane Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 9.76 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Macfarlane Group had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Macfarlane Group PLC will post 7.4677529 EPS for the current year.

Macfarlane Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.96. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

In related news, insider Ivor Gray sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.34), for a total value of £16,012.88 ($20,656.45). Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

