Lynwood Price Capital Management LP Invests $6.39 Million in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Lynwood Price Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 340,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,000. First Advantage comprises about 4.4% of Lynwood Price Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of First Advantage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,600,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FA opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 489.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

See Also

