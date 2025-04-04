Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 82826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Lords Group Trading from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Lords Group Trading is a leading distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY goods in the UK. The Group is principally focused on the growing Repairs, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI) market, with approximately 80 per cent. of the Group’s demand focused on this segment of the construction market.
The Group principally sells to local tradesmen, hardware stores, small to medium sized plumbing and heating merchants, construction companies and retails directly to the general public.
The Group seeks to grow through a variety of organic and inorganic strategies, including geographic reach, product expansion, the active expansion of e-commerce platforms and the continued investment in its logistical capability.
