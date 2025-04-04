LOFI Price Tops $0.0106 on Major Exchanges (LOFI)

LOFI (LOFI) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, LOFI has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LOFI has a market capitalization of $10.65 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of LOFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOFI token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LOFI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,218.24 or 1.00662647 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82,763.17 or 1.00112184 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LOFI Profile

LOFI launched on November 21st, 2024. LOFI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LOFI is lofitheyeti.com. LOFI’s official Twitter account is @lofitheyeti.

Buying and Selling LOFI

According to CryptoCompare, “LOFI (LOFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. LOFI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of LOFI is 0.01035541 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,451,508.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lofitheyeti.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LOFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LOFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.