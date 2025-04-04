Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Trading Up 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 677,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,989,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 13.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,221.28. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,408 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 274.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,657 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,555,382 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 579,460 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 73.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,947 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

