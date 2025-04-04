Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

