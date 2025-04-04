Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $13.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.8% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,161,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $166.84 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.89 and a 200 day moving average of $174.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

