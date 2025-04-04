Leeward Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its position in Adobe by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Adobe by 445.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.54.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE opened at $367.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $427.38 and a 200-day moving average of $465.15. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.63 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

