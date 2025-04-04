Leeward Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Workday by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 355,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,926,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total value of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,931.92. The trade was a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $17,554,237.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,776,029.22. This represents a 40.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,316 shares of company stock worth $108,168,536. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $228.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.27. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.18.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

