Leeward Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BND opened at $73.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.02.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2404 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.