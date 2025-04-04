Leeward Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.2% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.164 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

