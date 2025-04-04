Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,690 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 307.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 357,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 26.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 47,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.39.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $48,840,431 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

