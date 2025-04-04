Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Sells 800,000 Shares

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$1,640,000.00.
2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 26th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total transaction of C$412,000.00.
- On Friday, January 24th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 16,100 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$40,250.00.
Lavras Gold Stock Performance
Shares of LGC opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.21 million, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of -0.26. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 4.11.
About Lavras Gold
Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
