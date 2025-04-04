Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 97.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 15.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $78.85. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,793.92. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $943,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

