Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LSTR. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.45.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $138.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.49 and a 52 week high of $196.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Landstar System by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.