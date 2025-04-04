Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of at or near high end of $1.075-1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.45.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.49 and a twelve month high of $196.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

