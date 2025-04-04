Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 23,388 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,388 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Roblox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $10,857,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $60,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 21,200 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $1,301,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,589,757 shares in the company, valued at $404,413,387.09. This trade represents a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $1,945,347.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,130.15. The trade was a 13.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 947,666 shares of company stock valued at $61,513,341 over the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.