Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,804 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 105,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,885,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EMO opened at $48.66 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $51.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 9,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $456,670.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

